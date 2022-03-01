UrduPoint.com

China Has Nearly 300 Million Students In 2021

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BEIJING , Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :By the end of 2021, there are about 291 million students receiving education at school in China, the country's Ministry of Education announced.

The ministry released a series of education-related statistics on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, in 2021, the country had a total of 529,300 schools and academic institutions of all levels and sorts.

The ministry added that there were roughly 18.44 million full-time teachers in China by the end of 2021, a 500,000-some increase compared to 2020.

