China has nearly 350 mln teleworkers

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The number of telecommuters in China had risen to 346 million by the end of 2020, accounting for about 35 percent of all Chinese netizens, according to a recent report on China's internet development.

The number saw an increase of 147 million from June 2020 due to the rapid development of the telecommuting market amid the COVID-19 pandemic, read the report by the China Internet Network Information Center.

With advantages in cost and efficiency, telecommuting has helped enterprises break the restrictions of traditional work-flows and realize off-site working, therefore allowing enterprises to maintain operations under COVID-19 containment measures, according to the report.

It noted that research data showed a teleworker can save their employer about 14,000 Yuan (about 2,100 U.S. Dollars) per year.