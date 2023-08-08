Open Menu

China Has Never Deliberately Sought Surplus In Trade With EU

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 06:40 PM

China has never deliberately sought surplus in trade with EU

BEIJING, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :China has never deliberately sought surplus in trade with the EU and if the EU truly wants to address this issue, it needs to lift export control against China, rather than putting the blame on China, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

It is reported that Brussels will press Beijing to reduce barriers to European exports at a high-level meeting in September. European Commission Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said in an interview that "The China-EU trading relationship is very unbalanced. China is running a huge trade surplus, and the level of openness from the Chinese side is not the same as the level of openness from the EU side." When asked for comment, the spokesperson said that China's trade surplus with the EU is a natural result under the combined influence of different industrial structures, industrial specialization, ways of trade and external factors.

For years, the majority of EU companies in China have benefited hugely from China-EU trade and this is the fundamental reason why they have chosen to operate and expand business in China, said the spokesperson.

The EU restrictions on export of high-tech products to China in recent years directly limited the EU's ability to tap the potential of export to China and led to unbalanced trade between the two sides, said the spokesperson, adding that if the EU truly wants to address this issue, it needs to lift export control against China, rather than putting the blame on China.

Related Topics

Exports Business China Brussels Beijing Same September From

Recent Stories

More than 100 exciting live shows and features awa ..

More than 100 exciting live shows and features await audience of ADIHEX

47 seconds ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, Indonesian parliament sign ‘Cooperatio ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s ..

Sharjah Ruler directs keeping registration&#039;s door open at SMA

16 minutes ago
 NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond me ..

NAB summons Usman Buzdar again in assets beyond means case

49 minutes ago
 PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

1 hour ago
Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

1 hour ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

1 hour ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

2 hours ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

2 hours ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous