UrduPoint.com

China Has Over 1.85 Mln 5G Base Stations In Use

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM

China has over 1.85 mln 5G base stations in use

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) APP):The amount of 5G base stations in use across China has exceeded 1.85 million, greatly facilitating the country's digitalization drive, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the second quarter of the year, the country added nearly 300,000 5G base stations, said Wang Peng, an official with the ministry, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Information infrastructure consolidates the foundation for the development of the digital economy.

In the first half of the year, digital industries such as online shopping, online education and telemedicine saw a good growth momentum.

By the end of June, the income of sectors including electronic information manufacturing, software, communication and the internet totaled over 10 trillion Yuan (about 1.48 trillion U.S. Dollars), Wang said.

China will strive to add 600,000 5G base stations in 2022 and accelerate upgrading industrial internet, he said.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Education China 5G June Industry Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF prog ..

Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreig ..

PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case

2 hours ago
 Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

2 hours ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

3 hours ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.