UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Has Over 2,000 International Joint-venture Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 11:50 AM

China has over 2,000 international joint-venture schools

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The total international joint-venture learning institutions and programs in China came in at 2,332 as of the end of 2020, the Chinese Ministry of Education (MOE) said Tuesday.

Among them, 1,230 joint ventures offer higher education, said Liu Jin, head of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges under the MOE.

Between 2016 and 2020, 580 schools and programs jointly run by Chinese and overseas institutions have been approved and put on records by the ministry, including 356 joint-venture universities.

Chinese institutions of higher learning have become vital partners of world-class universities, with an enrollment of more than 300,000 students at the joint ventures on the Chinese mainland, Liu said.

Related Topics

Education China 2016 2020

Recent Stories

Federal govt decides to establish Drones Regulator ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan decides to bowl first in 3rd T20I against ..

45 minutes ago

Waqar Younis to miss second Test

49 minutes ago

Balochistan’s Akbar, Ayaz score half-centuries; ..

52 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 22, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.