UrduPoint.com

China Has Over 640,000 "road Chiefs" To Take Care Of Rural Roads

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China has over 640,000 "road chiefs" to take care of rural roads

BEIJING, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :China has built an extensive network of "road chiefs" across the country to take care of roads in rural areas.

By the end of June, the country had 641,000 "road chiefs," people in counties, townships, and villages who are in charge of local rural roads' maintenance and management, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

The road chief scheme covered 95.

2 percent of county-level governments tasked with managing rural roads. China has also introduced similar programs like "river chiefs" to beef up policy implementation.

Rural infrastructure development, especially building roads, has played an important role in vitalizing the rural areas. MOT data showed that the mileage of rural roads increased more than 900,000 km from 2011 to 2021 to reach 4.466 million km by the end of 2021.

Related Topics

China Road June From Million

Recent Stories

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T2 ..

England to tour Pakistan after 17 years to play T20I series against Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 "No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ..

"No foreign funding proved," PTI leaders react to ECP verdict

1 hour ago
 Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: ..

Debris of missing helicopter found at Moosa Goth: Police

2 hours ago
 U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 5 ..

U.S. Embassy organizes 3-day conference for over 500 English language profession ..

3 hours ago
 189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For ..

189 Pakistanis Receive Fulbright Scholarships For Master’s And Phd Degrees In ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment acti ..

Dubai Customs holds awareness & entertainment activities during DSS 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.