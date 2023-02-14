China has over 64,500 open online courses

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The number of massive open online courses (MOOC) available in China has exceeded 64,500, according to a report on China's smart education on Monday.

These courses have received more than 1 billion visits so far, according to the report released at the World Digital Education Conference, which opened in Beijing on Monday. China ranks first globally in both number of MOOCs and number of open online course attendees, statistics show.

The conference also made public a blue paper on China's smart education in 2022, which summarizes China's experience in smart education development and puts forward five proposals for the world.

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan attended the conference and delivered a speech. She said that China is willing to deepen international cooperation on digital education and strengthen the alignment of education policies and standards so that the fruits of digital education can benefit more people in all countries.

Based on the theme of digital transformation and the future of education, the event is being attended by representatives from more than 130 countries and regions.