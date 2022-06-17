China has world largest monitoring network for disease, health risk factors

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :China has established the world's largest monitoring network for disease and health risk factors, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Noting China has improved its disease prevention and control system over the past 10 years, the commission said the country has seen a significant drop in the infection and death rate of many diseases.

The fight against the COVID-19 greatly improves China's disease control capability., said Lei Zhenglong, an official with the commission.