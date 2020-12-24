China helping to repatriate ill Australian expedition-er from Antarctica

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :China will provide active assistance to an ill Australian expedition-er in Antarctica, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

According to reports, the Chinese and U.S. Antarctic programs are joining hands to transport the patient from Australia's Davis research station in Antarctica back home to Australia.

"This operation is a testament to the strong international cooperation that exists in Antarctica, where nations band together and support each other in what can be a hostile and challenging environment," Kim Ellis, director of the Australian Antarctic Division, was quoted as saying.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing that relevant Chinese departments are actively coordinating a rescue plan for the patient with relevant parties. "We wish the Australian patient a speedy recovery," he said.