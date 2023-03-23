UrduPoint.com

China Helps Improve Distance Education In Laos

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2023 | 01:10 PM

VIENTIANE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Chinese government is supporting projects to improve the skills of teachers in rural areas and distance education in Laos, aiming to promote educational development in the country.

A launching ceremony for the China-aided project of technical support for distance education in Laos was held here on Wednesday.

The project, to be implemented by the Shanghai Education Publishing House, mainly includes the establishment of 20 distance education training points throughout Laos, among which are 19 distance education training centers and one distance education training resource center.

China will help Laos formulate the National Information Technology (ICT) skill standards for Primary and secondary school teachers and students, develop ICT skill training resources for teachers, and compile ICT books for teachers and students.

In his speech at the ceremony, Miao Hongcai, director of the Shanghai Education Publishing House, shared with the participants the rich experiences of his publishing house in information technology (IT) education.

He hoped these experiences will assist Laos to improve the quality and level of IT education in the country.

"I believe that with the close cooperation of all parties, the project will definitely add a great touch to the long-term friendship between China and Laos," said Miao.

To improve the skills of teachers in rural areas, the project will conduct training for 3,000 staff including principals and teachers, in three years.

Zhao Wenyu, the economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese embassy in Laos, said that China is willing to work with Laos to strengthen cooperation in education, learn from all the beneficial achievements of civilizations in the world, and actively promote the development of high-quality China-Laos "Belt and Road" education cooperation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lao Minister of Education and sports Phout Simmalavong expressed his appreciation to the Chinese government and people for supporting the project.

The project is a good model for education quality improvement, especially the quality of teachers and education administrators, which is an important factor in contributing to overall education improvement in Laos, he said.

The project is expected to be completed in September 2025.

