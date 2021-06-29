UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Holds Art Performance To Celebrate CPC Centenary

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

China holds art performance to celebrate CPC centenary

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :An art performance was held in Beijing in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Wang Huning, Zhao Leji, Han Zheng and Wang Qishan joined about 20,000 people to watch the performance, titled "The Great Journey," at the National Stadium.

At around 7:57 p.m., Xi and other Chinese leaders walked onto the rostrum, waving to the people amid applause and cheers.

With fireworks rocketing into the sky, displaying the number 100 over the stadium, the performance unveiled its curtain.

The epic show, divided into four parts, depicted how the Chinese people, under the leadership of the CPC, have carried out revolution, construction and reform over the past 100 years.

It extolled the fact that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core since the 18th CPC National Congress, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era, and China is embarking on a new journey of fully building a modern socialist country.

After the performance, all the audience rose to chorus the song "Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China." Important foreign friends, diplomatic envoys and representatives of international organizations in Beijing, and foreign experts were also invited to the event.

Related Topics

China Beijing Congress Event All Xi Jinping P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting

5 minutes ago

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates track-lay ..

1 hour ago

‏RAK Ports and global oil and shipping group Mon ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 2,184 new COVID-19 cases, 2,105 reco ..

3 hours ago

Latifa bint Mohammed opens GCC’s largest immersi ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Higher Committee meeting ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.