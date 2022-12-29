China holds briefing on latest epidemic response

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :China's State Council Information Office is holding a briefing on Thursday afternoon on the country's latest COVID-19 response measures.

Liang Wannian, head of the COVID-19 response expert panel under the National Health Commission (NHC), Jiao Yahui, head of the Bureau of Medical Administration under the NHC, and Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist with the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, introduced epidemic prevention and control in the new phase, medical resource preparation and treatment situation, among others.