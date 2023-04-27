China holds summit to boost digital development

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The 6th Digital China Summit opened on Thursday in the city of Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying also attended the event.

The two-day summit focuses on showcasing the latest achievements of the Digital China initiative, and on sharing experience in digital development.

Participants have the opportunity to witness remarkable progress in areas such as digital infrastructure, the digital economy and digital society at an exhibition dedicated to digital development.