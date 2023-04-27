UrduPoint.com

China Holds Summit To Boost Digital Development

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China holds summit to boost digital development

FUZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The 6th Digital China Summit opened on Thursday in the city of Fuzhou in east China's Fujian Province.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Leung Chun-ying also attended the event.

The two-day summit focuses on showcasing the latest achievements of the Digital China initiative, and on sharing experience in digital development.

Participants have the opportunity to witness remarkable progress in areas such as digital infrastructure, the digital economy and digital society at an exhibition dedicated to digital development.

Related Topics

China Fuzhou Progress Event

Recent Stories

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

10 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

10 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

25 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

35 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

1 hour ago
 80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated be ..

80% growth in corporate contracts authenticated before notary public: ADJD

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.