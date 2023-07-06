Open Menu

China Home To 2.84 Mln 5G Base Stations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM

China home to 2.84 mln 5G base stations

BEIJING,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The number of 5G base stations in China exceeded 2.84 million by the end of May amid the country's efforts to build the world's largest and most advanced network infrastructure.

The news was revealed by Wang Jiangping, vice minister of industry and information technology, during the ongoing Global Digital Economy Conference 2023 held in Beijing.

With more technologically-advanced network infrastructure, China has been accelerating the development of the digital economy in recent years.

The scale of China's digital economy grew to 50.2 trillion Yuan (about 6.93 trillion U.S. Dollars) in 2022. The share of the digital economy in the country's GDP rose to 41.5 percent, making it an important engine for stable growth and transformation.

Related Topics

World Technology China Beijing 5G May Industry Share Million

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

20 minutes ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

36 minutes ago
 Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

Army major martyred in Khyber gunbattle: ISPR

52 minutes ago
 PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Bu ..

PM vows to advance Nawaz Sharif’s projects in Buner, Torghar districts

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Comoros on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB m ..

Zaka Ashraf succeeds Najam Sethi as chairman PCB management committee

2 hours ago
Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bri ..

Pakistani Physicians community in US resilient bridge between both countries: Ma ..

3 hours ago
 Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

Nation to observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cu ..

Stage set for FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers draw

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 06 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous