UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Home To 324 Million Online Education Users

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:30 AM

China home to 324 million online education users

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :By the end of 2020, the number of online education users in China had hit 342 million, accounting for 34.6 percent of the internet-using population, according to a report on China's internet development.

The report released by the China Internet Network Information Center shows that the number, despite dropping by 81.25 million from March 2020, has shot up from 233 million in June 2019.

The surge points to a promising future for the online education sector, which will promote the balanced development of education across the country, the report noted.

By the end of November 2020, 99.7 percent of China's Primary and middle schools had access to the internet, including all schools in China's 52 poverty-stricken counties, per the report.

From January to October last year, China saw 82,000 new online education firms, it said. A total of 38.8 billion Yuan (around 6 billion U.S. Dollars) was channeled into the sector in the first 11 months of 2020, a year-on-year spike of 256.8 percent.

Related Topics

Internet Education China January March June October November 2019 2020 All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

51 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 108 million

51 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 14, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Lavrov, Kerry Agree to Bolster US-Russia Cooperati ..

10 hours ago

Fazlur Rehman demands Rs 5 bln to meet 'Rental Mar ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.