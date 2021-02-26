China honors outstanding women

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :The All-China Women's Federation has decided to honor 310 women role models ahead of International Women's Day.

Among them, 10 women, including Chen Lan, a senior engineer with the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, were granted the title of national "pacemakers," a top honor.

A total of 199 organizations and groups were also honored for the outstanding performance of their female workers.