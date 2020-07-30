UrduPoint.com
China Hopes Indian Defence Ministers Remarks To Be Conducive To Regional Peace, Stability

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :China on Friday said it hoped that Indian defence minister's remarks delivered after arrival of first batch of fighter jets would be conducive to the regional peace and stability.

We hope the Indian side relevant remarks will be conducive to regional peace and stability, Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing while responding to a question about Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that those that those who want to threaten India's territorial integrity should be worried about new fighter jets bought by India from France.

The observers recalling the remarks of the Indian defence minister veiled warning to China.

India yesterday received its first consignment of the controversial, multibillion Dollar French Rafale fighter jets amid growing border tensions.

The Indian government hailed a new era in its military history, as five Rafale jets landed at an air base in Ambala on Wednesday afternoon, marking the first batch of multirole combat fight aircrafts acquired by the country in over two decades.

