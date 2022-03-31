China hopes Pakistan political parties to uphold supreme interest

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the Chinese side hoped that all political parties in Pakistan would stay united and uphold supreme interest of country's development and stability.

"China is committed to non-interference policy," Wang Wenbin said during his briefing while responding to a question about no-confidence move by the opposition.

"As an all weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbour of Pakistan, it is our sincere hope that all parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the major interest of developments and stability," he added.