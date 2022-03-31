UrduPoint.com

China Hopes Pakistan Political Parties To Uphold Supreme Interest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

China hopes Pakistan political parties to uphold supreme interest

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the Chinese side hoped that all political parties in Pakistan would stay united and uphold supreme interest of country's development and stability.

"China is committed to non-interference policy," Wang Wenbin said during his briefing while responding to a question about no-confidence move by the opposition.

"As an all weather strategic cooperative partner and friendly neighbour of Pakistan, it is our sincere hope that all parties in Pakistan will stay united and uphold the major interest of developments and stability," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather China All Opposition

Recent Stories

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's politic ..

Tareen group gets centre stage as Punjab's political temperature goes up

34 minutes ago
 Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame pos ..

Abdul Qadir inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame posthumously

56 minutes ago
 Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not ..

Turkey Enjoys Secure Russian Gas Supply Due to Not Joining Sanctions - Foreign M ..

58 minutes ago
 NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for ..

NEPRA notifies Rs3.27 increase in power tariff for Karachi

1 hour ago
 Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

1 hour ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.