China hopes parties in Sudan to jointly move forward political transition process

"We hope parties in Sudan will increase dialogue and jointly move forward the political transition process," Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing in response to a question regarding 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan.

The spokesperson said that China is closely following the developments of the situation in Sudan.

"We call on the two sides to" stop fighting as soon as possible and prevent further escalation," he added.

About safety of Chinese citizens, he said, "We are in close communication and coordination with relevant parties and will do everything possible to protect the safety and security of Chinese nationals and institutions in Sudan."