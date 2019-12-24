UrduPoint.com
China Hosts Japan, S.Korea With Eyes On Nuclear North

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:20 AM

China hosts Japan, S.Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :China hosts the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with America's two key military allies in Asia and seeking regional unity on how to deal with a belligerent North Korea.

The gathering in the southwestern city of Chengdu is being held with the clock ticking on a threatened "Christmas gift" from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that would reignite global tensions over its nuclear programme.

Kim has promised the unidentified "gift", which analysts and American officials believe could be a provocative missile test, if the United States does not act make concessions in their nuclear talks by the end of the year.

The gathering in Chengdu will also feature the first one-on-one meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in for 15 months.

Ties between their two nations have hit rock bottom in recent months over trade issues and other disputes related to decades of bitter wrangling over Japan's 1910-45 occupation of the Korean peninsula.

The United States has frequently urged its two allies to bury the hatchet, worried that their poor relations were complicating diplomacy in Asia -- although it has held off on direct mediation.

China is appearing to fill that void with its Chengdu event.

"As the region's major power, China hopes to show its diplomatic presence to the world by bringing the Japanese and South Korean leaders to the same table," Haruko Satoh, professor and expert on Chinese politics at Osaka University, told AFP.

At sepearate lead-up meetings in Beijing on Monday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Moon and Abe both spoke of China's hefty diplomatic influence in the region.

Moon expressed his appreciation for China's "important role in securing denuclearisation and peace on the Korean peninsula".

