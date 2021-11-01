China Import Expo golden change for Pakistani businessmen

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :With the 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) slated to take place in Shanghai, Pakistani businessman Habib Ur Rehman spent his day setting up a booth for the expo.

It has been my wish for four years to participate in the CIIE, the businessman, who is gearing up to promote salt lamps from Pakistan at his 18-square-meter booth in the expo told the Chinese media.

Salt lamps, made from minerals in mountainous areas, are well-known in Pakistan yet new to the Chinese market. Many merchants in China are very interested in our products, making me more confident about this new debut, he said.

The expo is a good platform to bring more business opportunities and let more people know about Pakistani products, he added.

Keeping a close eye on CIIE since the first edition in 2018, the Pakistani businessman hopes to meet new friends and partners.

He plans to promote salt lamps, brass handicrafts, blue pottery, carpets, and other Pakistani specialty products at the expo.

The businessman also has an ambition of launching more customized products for China in the future, including salt lamps with traditional Chinese auspicious patterns.

The CIIE had helped global poverty reduction according to the businessman. Some of the carpets sold at the expo were woven by poor local rural women at home in Pakistan," he said. "They had jobs thanks to the event. As per Pakistani Counsel General, Shanghai, Hussain Haider, the Pakistan Pavilion will be established online at 4th CIIE scheduled to be held offline and online in Shanghai from November 5 to 10 this year.

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque will lead the Pakistani delegation at the opening ceremony of the Expo.

A number of Pakistani exhibitors, who are already in China, have geared up their preparations to participate in the upcoming expo and set up stalls to showcase popular household gadgets from Pakistan to the Chinese market, he told APP.

This year, the traders and businessmen from Pakistan are not coming to China owing to travel restrictions and quarantine in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

A few Pakistani enterprises specializing in jewelry design, furniture, and artistic handicrafts will attend this year's expo. Among all the exhibits, stunning gems and jewelry from Pakistan are likely to become a big hit with Chinese buyers.

More than 200 exhibitors and over 500 purchasers will be participating in the expo this year. As the first dedicated import exhibition globally, the CIIE has yielded fruitful outcomes from the past three expos.

The CIIE is the first stop for many small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to enter the Chinese market. The number of overseas SMEs participating in groups has increased by 30 percent at this year's expo.

Sun Chenghai, deputy director of the CIIE Bureau, said that 90 companies from 33 least developed countries will attend the event.

"The CIIE has built a platform for forging a community with a shared future for mankind," Sun said. "Developed countries, developing countries, and the least developed countries have all achieved good results by participating in the expo."