China imports farm materials from B&R countries

UQUMQI,feb 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :To ensure stable production and supply, the ports in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are handling a larger volume of imported farming supplies, as the preparations for spring farming are in full swing.

Two major ports in Xinjiang, the Alataw Pass and the Horgos Port, handled the imports of 66,000 tonnes of chemical fertilizers and 89,000 tonnes of potash fertilizers, respectively, in January. These fertilizers, mainly produced in countries along the Belt and Road, entered the Chinese border via the China-Europe cargo trains before being sold to the inland regions.