Open Menu

China Imports Wild Anchovy Products From Kenya

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 04:10 PM

China imports wild anchovy products from Kenya

CHANGSHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :A total of 315 kg of dried wild anchovy from Kenya were transported to the Changsha Huanghua International Airport in central China's Hunan Province on Monday, marking that China imported wild anchovy products from the African country for the first time.

Huang Caixin, director of the import and export food safety department of the Changsha Customs, said Kenyan dried anchovy is a new African product that Changsha Customs has participated in promoting to import, which is conducive to promoting the import of more high-quality African food and agricultural products, enriching the choices of domestic consumers, and boosting the trade between China and Africa.

Kenya is rich in marine fishery resources, said Zhou Jinsong, who is in charge of an imported food company in Hunan. The company will further expand the supply of goods from Tanzania, Somalia, and other countries, not only to provide high-quality food raw materials to the domestic market but also to promote the development of the aquatic product processing industry in Africa and provide jobs for local residents.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Import China Company Huanghua Changsha Tanzania Kenya Market From Industry Jobs Airport

Recent Stories

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during ..

Hareem Shah asks Imran Khan to stay strong during difficult times

7 minutes ago
 Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

4 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

4 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

5 hours ago
Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

5 hours ago
 RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous