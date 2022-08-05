China imposed sanctions on Nancy Pelosi over visit to Taiwan visit

BEIJING, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :China has decided to adopt sanctions on Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and her immediate family members in accordance with relevant laws of the People's Republic of China.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

In disregard of China's grave concerns and firm opposition, Pelosi insisted on visiting Taiwan, which constitutes a gross interference in China's internal affairs, said the spokesperson.

"It gravely undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, seriously tramples on the one-China principle, and severely threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the spokesperson added.