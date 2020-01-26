UrduPoint.com
China Imposes First Partial Lockdown In City Outside Virus Epicentre

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :China announced a partial lockdown in the southern city of Shantou on Sunday, restricting the entry of cars and suspending public transport in a bid to control the spread of a deadly virus.

People arriving at the train stations will be screened and "urged to return", said authorities in the city of 5.6 million people, which is a 1,100-kilometre (680-mile) drive south of Wuhan, the epicentre of the epidemic.

