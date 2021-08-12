UrduPoint.com

China Improves Data Security Management Of Intelligent Connected Vehicles

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Chinese regulator has issued a guideline to improve data security of intelligent connected vehicles, highlighting that personal information and important data collected and generated during operations within the territory of China shall be stored in the country.

If the data needs to be provided overseas, it shall pass the data exit security assessment, says the guideline issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Automobile production enterprises shall establish and improve the data safety management system, as well as data security protection technological measures to ensure the data will be under effective protection and legal use, it says.

On network security, enterprises shall establish the management system of automobile network security and have technological measures to ensure that the electronic and electrical systems, components and functions of the vehicles are protected from network threats, it adds.

It also demands efforts to strengthen the safety management of products with combined driving assistance functions and automated driving functions to ensure the safe operation of vehicles.

