UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China In Discussion With Third Parties Including Afghanistan On CPEC Extension: Zhao Lijian

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

China in discussion with third parties including Afghanistan on CPEC extension: Zhao Lijian

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :A Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesperson on Monday appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and said that the Chinese side was having discussion with third parties, including Afghanistan on the extension of the flagship project.

"We have noted the relevant remarks by Prime Minister Imran Khan and we appreciate it," Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing while responding to a question on PM Imran Khan's remarks about CPEC.

While chairing a recent high level meeting, the prime minister had stated that the CPEC) will bring economic progress not only to Pakistan, but the entire region.

The spokesperson said that the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was an open and inclusive international economic cooperation initiative that was dedicated to improve connectivity and to achieve common development.

"The CPEC as pioneering projects of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has made important and major progress in infrastructure, energy, ports and industrial parks," he added.

In the meantime, he said, "We are also extending it to regional countries, including Afghanistan. This will not only boost faster economic development in Pakistan, but also regional connectivity." Zhao Lijian said that China would like to work with Pakistan for high quality development of the CPEC and extend it to regional countries, improve people's well being and play a bigger role in regional connectivity and economic integration.

To a specific question on third party participation in the CPEC framework, he informed that China was having discussion with third parties, including Afghanistan, on the extension of CPEC.

The two sides were having consultations through diplomatic channels, he said and added, "We notice that Afghanistan is importing and exporting goods through Gwadar and Karachi ports. High speed highways are also being extended to Afghanistan." To yet another question, he dismissed Indian claim that the CPEC was passing through a disputed territory and said that China had stated its principled position on Kashmir many times.

"The CPEC is an economic initiative that targets no third country. It is not about territorial disputes and does not affect our principled position on the issue of Kashmir," he added.

Responding to a question regarding Myanmar, the spokesperson said he was not aware of fighting between Myanmar military forces and opposition across the river from Ruili, close to China's borders.

Zhao Lijian said that China's position on the situation in Myanmar was consistent and clear, adding, "We do not want to see any bloodshed and clashes or any injury to civilians." He asked the relevant sides to try their best to prevent the situation from spiralling out of control and said that China would continue to maintain communication with the relevant sides and try to bring the situation to a steady path at an early date.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister China Road CPEC Gwadar Progress Myanmar Turkish Lira From Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Maryam Mujtaba, first woman from AJK, to become co ..

13 minutes ago

Dubai registers AED92 billion worth of real estate ..

26 minutes ago

Summer Spotlight—OPPO Enco Air True Wireless Ear ..

37 minutes ago

ERC launches first phase of vaccination programme ..

41 minutes ago

Vivo Announced Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa as th ..

41 minutes ago

CM's Aide Kamran Bangash urges tourists to follow ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.