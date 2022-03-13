UrduPoint.com

China, India Agree To Continue Dialogue To Resolve LAC Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :China and India held a military commander's level meeting to resolve issues related to Line of Actual Control (LAC) and agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues.

The 15th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting between the two countries was held at the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point on the Indian side, according to China's Ministry of National Defense.

The two sides carried forward their discussions from the previous round held on January 12, 2022 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of China-India border areas, said a joint statement released by the Chinese ministry.

A detailed exchange of views took place in accordance with the guidance of the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the statement read.

It added that China and India reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations.

The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim, the statement noted.

It said the two sides agreed to maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

According to media reports, the two sides have already disengaged from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso, Galwan and Gogra Hot Spring areas.

The 14th round of talks had taken place on January 12, and did not result in any significant headway in resolving the row in remaining friction points.

>