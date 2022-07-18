China, India border issue source of risk for development of bilateral ties: Qian Feng

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A Chinese observer has pointed out that it will take some time for China and India to figure out a solution of border issues that both sides can accept.

The border issue, if unsettled, will always be a source of risk for the normal development of bilateral relations, Qian Feng, Director of the Research Department of the National Strategy Institute at Tsinghua University told Global Times.

The 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China began on Sunday morning with both sides looking to ease the military standoff at the border.

The talks were held on the Indian side of the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point.

The previous talks were held on March 11, where China and India carried forward their discussions from the previous round on January 12 for the resolution of the relevant issues along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector.

The two sides detailed exchange of views in this regard, in alignment with the guidance provided by the state leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, according to a joint press release published by China's Defense Ministry.

Qian observed that the "most dangerous" moment in bilateral relations has passed.

Through joint efforts, China-India relations have gained upward momentum since the clashes at the Galwan Valley. The overall atmosphere is positive, Qian said.

Although the previous two rounds of commander-level talks in 2022 did not achieve a major breakthrough, it is worth noting that both sides have insisted on relying on existing bilateral channels to resolve border issues through dialogue and communication, the expert said.

The two sides are trying hard to prevent frictions from escalating into conflicts. China and India continue to narrow differences through dialogue and release positive signals to avoid the recurrence or intensification of conflicts, according to observers.

The border issue, if unsettled, will always be a source of risk for the normal development of bilateral relations, Qian said. But because of the complicated situation, it may still take some time for the two sides to figure out a solution that both agree on.

The expert also pointed out China and India's similar position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict is actually a resemblance in understanding of the world situation and major issues as two emerging major powers with large populations.

The position of both India and China on the Russia-Ukraine conflict differentiates them from the West, indicating that the two countries have similarities in their international interests, which will help both sides to view border issues with a more positive approach and a vision beyond the Himalayas during the border talks, Qian stressed.