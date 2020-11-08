UrduPoint.com
China, India Hold 8th Round Of Corps Commander Level Meeting

Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

China, India hold 8th round of corps commander level meeting

BEIJING, Nov. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :China and India had a candid, in-depth and constructive exchange of views on disengagement in the 8th round of China-Indai Corps Commander Level Meeting.

The meeting was held along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas, Ministry of National Defense (MND) of China said in a statement on Sunday.

Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation, said the statement.

Both sides agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, taking forward the discussions at this meeting, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

They also agreed to have another round of meeting soon, according to the statement.

It may be mentioned that both the Chinese and Indian armed forces had held the 7th round of military commander-level talks at the same venue on October 12.

