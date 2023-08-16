Open Menu

China-India Holds Corps Commander Level Meeting To Resolve Border Issue

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) ::China and India held the 19th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on Aug 13-14, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector, he said during his regular briefing held here.

He said that in line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner.

Wang Wenbin said that the two sides agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas," he added.

The 18th round of the China-India Corps Commander Level meeting was held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on April 23, this year.

