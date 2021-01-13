China, Indonesia pledge cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine, major economic projects

JAKARTA, Jan. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Indonesia's Coordinator for Cooperation with China Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan in North Sumatra on Tuesday, expressing willingness to cooperate with Indonesia on COVID-19 vaccine, major economic projects, digital development and marine safety.

As both major developing countries, China and Indonesia should work together, support each other and deepen cooperation, which are of strategic significance to safeguarding regional peace and development and promoting world stability and prosperity, Wang said.

He said that the bilateral cooperation on COVID-19 vaccine is full of achievements, and the Chinese side is willing to further work with Indonesia so as to jointly promote the attainability and affordability of COVID-19 vaccines in developing countries and muslim countries.

He hoped that the two sides can sign the cooperation plan on docking the Belt and Road Initiative and Indonesia's vision of Global Maritime Fulcrum at an early date, and actively press forward such key projects as the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway and the regional comprehensive economic corridor.

Wang also expressed willingness to cooperate with Indonesia on various areas including tourism, agriculture, trade and commerce, digital security, shipping safety, marine research, and environment protection.

For his part, Luhut, who is also Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime and Investment Affairs, said Indonesia and China are brothers and Indonesia sincerely hopes to further promote sound and sustainable important cooperation between the two countries, adding that the development and revitalization of the two countries are an irresistable trend of history.

With regard to the fight against COVID-19, Luhut expressed gratitude to China for the timely support of providing vaccines, saying Indonesia hopes to continue to work with China on vaccine cooperation, medication research and development and exchanges of medical personnel.

Luhut said Indonesia is willing to work with the Chinese side to expedite the joint building of the Belt and Road, advance the construction of the regional comprehensive economic corridor and push for progress of major projects such as the Jakarta-Bandung high speed railway and industrial parks.

Indonesia welcomes increased investments from China and is also looking forward to electric vehicle businesses from China, he added.

Indonesia is also willing to strengthen cybersecurity and maritime cooperation with China, activate bilateral trade working groups, convene maritime cooperation committee meeting as soon as possible, promote exports of agricultural and fishery products to China, and deepen financial cooperation.

Prior to the meeting, the two sides witnessed the signing of two memorandums of understanding concerning cybersecurity and industrial parks cooperation.