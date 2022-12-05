UrduPoint.com

China Inspires World In Human Rights Protection

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2022 | 12:30 PM

China inspires world in human rights protection

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :China's novel ideas, measures and practices in terms of how to respect and protect human rights can offer inspiration for the rest of the world, especially for developing countries, said a new think tank report on Monday.

Over the past decades, China has lifted some 770 million rural Chinese out of poverty, increased its per capita disposable income by more than 180 times, and raised its average life expectancy to 78.2 years from less than 35 years before 1949, when the People's Republic of China was founded, according to the report, which is titled "For a Life of Contentment -- The Rationale for China's Human Rights Development." As proof of China's human rights progress, the Human Development Index (HDI), an indicator the United Nations Development Programme created by integrating basic indicators such as life expectancy, education level and quality of life, rose from 0.

499 in 1990 to 0.761 in 2019 in China, sending the country to the ranks of countries with high HDI scores.

The report attributed the progress to the determined leadership of the Communist Party of China, the country's down-to-earth and development-oriented approach, as well as the emphasis on legal guidance and open-mindedness in respecting and protecting human rights.

By upholding the idea that the rights to subsistence and development should be taken as Primary basic human rights, China has met the basic living needs for an extra-large population and finished building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

With a combined population of more than 80 percent of the world's total, developing countries are faced with similar tasks. In this sense, China's explorations and experiences are of great value for their reference, said the report.

