UrduPoint.com

China Installs Standardized Unmanned Offshore Oil-gas Platform

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2022 | 03:40 PM

China installs standardized unmanned offshore oil-gas platform

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) (APP):An unmanned offshore oil and gas platform has completed installation on the Enping oilfield in the eastern South China Sea, the China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) has said.

The platform was made by the CNOOC with standardized design and construction, the company said on Wednesday. It is the first of its kind by the company, and can save remarkable construction and maintenance costs by removing facilities such as offices and living buildings.

The platform is more intelligent, capable of remote monitoring and logging and conducting a safe shutdown of facilities on the sea.

Meanwhile, its oil and gas processing capacity has significantly improved, and it can operate during typhoons without suspension.

The weight of the platform is only one-third of that of a traditional one, and the deck area is half. Thus the maintenance workload can be reduced by 30 percent, saving annual operation and maintenance costs of more than 10 million Yuan (about 1.5 million U.S. Dollars), according to the company.

Related Topics

China Company Oil Gas Weight Million

Recent Stories

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

51 seconds ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

9 minutes ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

11 minutes ago
 K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Relat ..

K-Electric Clarifies Facts on Electric-Shock Related Incidents during Rains

41 minutes ago
 SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ..

SC issues detailed judgement in NA Dy Speaker’s ruling case

4 hours ago
 Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in ..

Ahsan Iqbal, Huang Runqiuon discuss cooperation in SDGs, climate change

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.