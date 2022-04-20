UrduPoint.com

China Intensifies Crackdown On Bribery

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2022

China intensifies crackdown on bribery

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The National Supervisory Commission and the Supreme People's Procuratorate on Wednesday jointly released five typical cases involving individuals and organizations offering bribes.

The cases were found in fields including project bidding, health care and mining.

In one case in Jiangxi Province, the supervisory and pro-curatorial authorities not only took the initiative to recover the bribes, but also seized the unjust gains of the briber to the tune of more than 200 million Yuan.

While cracking down on bribery, the pro-curatorial organs also issued pro-curatorial suggestions to relevant departments, and in one case filed a public interest lawsuit to push forward ecological restoration, according to the joint press release.

The supervisory and pro-curatorial organs at all levels were asked to deepen integrated supervision to strengthen the crackdown on those offering bribes.

