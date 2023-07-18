Open Menu

China Internet Civilization Conference Opens In Xiamen

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2023 | 01:10 PM

XIAMEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) --:The 2023 China internet Civilization Conference opened in the city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province on Tuesday.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a keynote speech.

Themed on pooling the strength of civilization to forge ahead on a great journey, the two-day conference is co-hosted by the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission, the Central Commission for Guiding Cultural and Ethical Progress, the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee, and the Fujian Provincial People's Government.

