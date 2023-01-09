UrduPoint.com

China Invokes Germany's 'painful' Past, Slams MPs' Visit To Taiwan

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2023 | 03:00 PM

China invokes Germany's 'painful' past, slams MPs' visit to Taiwan

Beijing, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :China Monday invoked Germany's "painful" history in slamming a Taiwan visit by a high-ranking parliamentary delegation from Berlin, in an apparent reference to the country's wartime record.

The group of German lawmakers arrived in the self-ruled island on Monday ahead of an anticipated ministerial visit later this year in a move that will likely enrage China.

The visit is a "sign of solidarity" with the democracy which China claims as part of its territory, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, chair of the parliamentary defence committee and a leader of the delegation, told AFP.

China's foreign ministry Monday swiftly condemned the visit.

"The root cause of the Taiwan problem is precisely that the law of the jungle, hegemonism, colonialism, militarism and nationalism were rampant in the world, and China suffered deeply from them," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a briefing.

"Germany has (experienced) a profound and painful historical lesson in this regard," he added.

"We urge these German politicians to earnestly abide by the One-China principle." The deputies from the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP) -- a junior partner in Germany's coalition government -- are set to meet with "senior figures from politics, civil society and the military", Strack-Zimmermann said.

The delegation would discuss the current "threat situation" in their meetings, she added.

The trip is set to be followed by a visit from German education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, also of the FDP, in the next few months, sources told AFP.

It would be the first by a member of the German cabinet in 26 years.

Related Topics

World Education China Democracy Civil Society German Visit Germany Berlin From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan ..

UN to support recovery, reconstruction in Pakistan after devastating floods: Ant ..

14 minutes ago
 LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualific ..

LHC disposes of pleas against ECP over disqualification of Imran Khan

20 minutes ago
 TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022 ..

TECNO Acknowledged as Global Top Brand by CES 2022-2023

38 minutes ago
 BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat benefi ..

BISP to release 1st installment to Kafaalat beneficiaries today

1 hour ago
 Masood urges world to contribute to post flood rec ..

Masood urges world to contribute to post flood reconstruction

2 hours ago
 Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's a ..

Dense fog disrupts flight operations at Lahore's airport

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.