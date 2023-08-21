China, Iran to support each other on core interests

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :China stands ready to continue to work with Iran to firmly support each other on issues concerning core interests, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Sunday at the latter's request.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi paid a successful state visit to China in February this year, and the two heads of state reached new important consensus on bilateral cooperation, which led China-Iran relations to a new level.

The two sides are making every effort to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and pushing forward exchanges and cooperation in various fields, he added.

China is also willing to continue to work with Iran to jointly oppose external interference, resist unilateral bullying, defend the sovereignty, security and development interests of the two countries, and safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice, Wang said.

Wang said that after the Iran-Saudi dialogue in Beijing, the two sides have continued to take steps to improve relations, driving a reconciliation wave in the middle East.

China appreciates Iran's correct decision, and will continue to support countries in the Middle East in exploring a development path that suits their own national conditions, strengthening communication and dialogue, adhering to unity and self-improvement, and realizing good-neighborliness and friendship, Wang said.

Amir-Abdollahian said that Iran attaches great importance to the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Iran and China, and looks forward to maintaining high-level exchanges with China, deepening cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, and strengthening coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs.

The Iranian foreign minister also expressed sincere gratitude to China for the constructive role it played in promoting the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. The two sides exchanged views on the Iranian nuclear issue. Amir-Abdollahian briefed Wang on the latest progress in contacts with all parties.

Only by resuming the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action can the Iranian nuclear issue be fundamentally resolved, Wang said, adding that China is ready to strengthen coordination with all parties including Iran to push the Iranian nuclear issue in a direction conducive to regional peace and stability. The two sides also exchanged views on BRICS cooperation and other issues of common concern.