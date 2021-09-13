UrduPoint.com

China Issues 2.7 Bln Organic Products Labels In 2020

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

China issues 2.7 bln organic products labels in 2020

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :China issued a total of 2.7 billion organic product labels last year, the country's top market watchdog said Monday.

The country sold 999,000 tonnes of organic products in 2020, with sales standing at 80.43 billion Yuan (about 12.47 billion U.S. Dollars), according to the State Administration for Market Regulation.

To date, China has granted 14,000 companies nationwide more than 22,000 certificates for their organic products, the regulator said.

It added that the number of issued certificates grew by 13.52 percent on average each year between 2016 and 2020.

The administration said measures will be adopted to ramp up market regulation and expose illegal cases to target irregularities in the organic product market.

Related Topics

China 2016 2020 Market Top Billion

Recent Stories

Khalifa Fund launches support project to accelerat ..

Khalifa Fund launches support project to accelerate innovation for SMEs and star ..

13 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 12,583 new COVID-19 cases, 132 mo ..

Thailand reports 12,583 new COVID-19 cases, 132 more deaths

14 minutes ago
 US Open champion Raducanu can 'rule the world' say ..

US Open champion Raducanu can 'rule the world' says former coach

14 minutes ago
 Would-be German chancellors go head-to-head in loc ..

Would-be German chancellors go head-to-head in local battle

15 minutes ago
 EU Boosting Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan, Regi ..

EU Boosting Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan, Region to Over 200Mln Euros - Comm ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveri ..

UAE announces 632 new COVID-19 cases, 705 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.