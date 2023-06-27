China issues action plan to accelerate elimination of schistosomiasis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese health authorities have issued an action plan to accelerate the elimination of schistosomiasis, a disease caused by parasitic worms, between 2023 and 2030.

The action plan was jointly issued by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC), the National Health Commission and other relevant government departments, the China CDC said on Monday.

According to the plan, counties where schistosomiasis remains prevalent should reach a schistosomiasis elimination standard by 2028.

The plan highlights the control of infectious sources and key environments. As oncomelania snails are the only intermediate hosts, the plan also calls for efforts to contain the habitats of these snails by improving the environment of residential and agricultural production areas.

In addition, standardized large-scale livestock breeding should be advanced and efforts to screen for and treat schistosomiasis will be strengthened, according to the plan.