China Issues Alerts For Mountain Torrents

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 12:50 PM

China issues alerts for mountain torrents

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :-- China issued blue and yellow alerts for mountain torrents in parts of the country.

mountain torrents are likely to occur in Hebei, Shanxi, Henan, Sichuan, Chongqing and Shaanxi, according to the blue alert issued by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

The two departments also issued a yellow alert for mountain torrents in some parts of Sichuan, Chongqing and Shaanxi.

Localities have been advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and flood warning procedures, and to prepare for possible evacuation, among measures to avoid risks.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

