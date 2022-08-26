UrduPoint.com

China Issues Blue Alert For Flash Floods

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2022 | 05:00 PM

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :China on Friday issued warnings for flash floods in some regions of the country.

Parts of Shanxi, Henan, Yunnan and Shaanxi are likely to see flash floods from 8 p.m. Friday to 8 p.m.

Saturday, according to a blue alert issued jointly by the Ministry of Water Resources and the China Meteorological Administration.

Local authorities are advised to strengthen real-time monitoring and warning for flash floods and make evacuation arrangements.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

