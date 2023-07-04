China issues blue alert for rainstorms

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2023 ) --:China's meteorological authorities on Tuesday renewed a blue alert for rainstorms in parts of the country.

From 8 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday, heavy rain or rainstorms are forecast to hit parts of Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Yunnan, Guangxi, and Tibet. Heavy downpours of up to 130 mm may lash parts of these regions, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Some of these regions will experience heavy rainfall marked by 20 mm to over 60 mm of hourly precipitation, as well as severe convective weather conditions such as thunderstorms and gales, the center said.

The center has advised local governments and residents to take appropriate precautions. Schools and kindergartens have been asked to ensure the safety of students and children, while drivers have been advised to be alert and cautious due to road waterlogging and traffic jams.