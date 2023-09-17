Open Menu

China Issues Blue Alert For Severe Convective Weather

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 17, 2023 | 01:10 PM

China issues blue alert for severe convective weather

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :-- China's meteorological authorities on Sunday issued a blue alert for severe convective weather in vast stretches of the country.

From 2 p.m. Sunday to 2 p.m. Monday, thunderstorms, gales, and hail will sweep parts of Beijing, Tianjin, Inner Mongolia, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei and Henan, the National Meteorological Center said.

Short bursts of heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 to over 60 millimeters will scatter across China, lashing parts of Beijing, Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, Shandong, Hubei, Fujian, Chongqing, Yunnan and Guangdong, among other places, the center said.

The effects of the weather conditions will most likely be observed from Sunday afternoon to evening, it said.

It has recommended a reduction in outdoor activities. Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to port or detour.

