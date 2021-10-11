China issues commemorative stamps for COP15

KUNMING, Oct. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :China Post issued a commemorative stamp Monday for the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) that opened in Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province.

A total of 7 million of these stamps, with a denomination of 1.2 Yuan (about 19 U.S.

cents), can be purchased at designated postal outlets and online shops in the next six months.

The stamp is in the shape of a water drop and was designed to highlight the concept that water is the source of life and all things.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," COP15 is the first global conference convened by the United Nations highlighting ecological civilization, a philosophy proposed by China.