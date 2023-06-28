Open Menu

China Issues Geological Disaster Alert For Rain-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

China issues geological disaster alert for rain-hit areas

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain in parts of Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan and Yunnan.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration warned about risks of rain-induced geological disasters in these regions from 8 p.

m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert Chongqing From P

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

4 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

4 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous