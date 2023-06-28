China issues geological disaster alert for rain-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities on Wednesday issued a yellow alert for possible geological disasters triggered by rain in parts of Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan and Yunnan.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the China Meteorological Administration warned about risks of rain-induced geological disasters in these regions from 8 p.

m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Residents have been advised to take precautions, especially in areas with hidden dangers.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system for geological disasters, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.