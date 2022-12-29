UrduPoint.com

China Issues Guideline On Advancing Vocational Education Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 04:50 PM

China issues guideline on advancing vocational education reform

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Chinese authorities have issued a guideline to advance reform and high-quality development of vocational education.

It aims to enhance the capacities of vocational schools and increase the quality, adaptability, and appeal of vocational education to train more high-caliber technicians and skilled workers, said the document. It was made public by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council on Wednesday.

The reform of the country's vocational education will focus on developing a multi-form, multi-channel, and sustainable education and training system and a cooperation mechanism among governments, industries, enterprises, and schools.

Priority will be given to vocational education for industries such as information technology, numerically-controlled machine tools and robots, aviation and space equipment manufacturing, and bio-medicine.

Leading enterprises and vocational schools in these industries are encouraged to enhance cooperation.

More efforts will be made to raise faculty capacity in vocational schools for modern manufacturing, modern agriculture, and modern service sectors.

The guideline promised more policy support for vocational education. Local governments are encouraged to explore new cooperation mechanisms with the private sector and attract more private and industrial investment in vocational education. Financial institutions are welcome to offer services and support, the document said. ¦

Related Topics

Technology Education China Agriculture

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Sur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Mayor of Surakarta (Solo), Indonesia, in A ..

8 minutes ago
 AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

38 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with record breaking 40-minute fir ..

53 minutes ago
 The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

55 minutes ago
 How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.