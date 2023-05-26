UrduPoint.com

China Issues Guideline On National Water Network Construction

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 12:10 PM

China issues guideline on national water network construction

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Chinese authorities have issued a guideline for shoring up the construction of a national water network amid the country's efforts to enhance the capability to safeguard water security.

The overarching document, jointly released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, guides the country's work in national water network construction throughout the 2021-2035 period.

By 2025, China will develop a batch of major projects concerning the national water network and strengthen efforts to shore up the weak links in water resources allocation, urban and rural water supply, flood control and drainage, water ecological protection, and smart water networks, said the guideline.

The intelligence level of the water network projects will improve, and the country's capacity to guarantee its water security will also be enhanced by then, per the guideline.

The long-term goals extending to 2035 include seeing a national water network take shape, creating water networks at the provincial, municipal, and county levels, and fostering a national water security system that meets the requirements of realizing socialist modernization, said the guideline.

Related Topics

Flood Water China

Recent Stories

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan react ..

‘No plans to travel abroad,’: Imran Khan reacts to govt’s decision to plac ..

4 minutes ago
 SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Lea ..

SC large bench to hear petitions against Audio Leak Commission

21 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for Karachi on day-long visit

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection ..

UN peacekeepers ‘a beacon of hope and protection’: António Guterres

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.