China issues guidelines on medical insurance fund supervision

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :China has released guidelines on strengthening regular supervision over the use of medical insurance funds.

The guidelines aim to ensure the safe and efficient use of medical insurance funds, regulate medical services, and reduce medical costs of patients, according to the document issued by the General Office of the State Council.

Medical institutions designated by medical insurance providers are targeted, said the guidelines, adding that their medical services covered by medical insurance and corresponding charges for such medical services will be under scrutiny.

The fund usage of those insured will also be supervised.

The guidelines said random inspections, day-to-day monitoring, and special supervision campaigns would take place with the help of smart technology and big data.