China issues guidelines on promoting integration of industry, education

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) --::China has released guidelines on promoting the integration of industry and education in the vocational education sector, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The country will build and cultivate more than 10,000 enterprises focused on the integration of industry and education.

It will also ensure that industrial needs are better integrated into the process of personnel training, said the guidelines jointly released by the NDRC and seven other departments on Thursday.

It will give priority to the development of innovative industries including advanced manufacturing, new energy, new materials, biotechnology and artificial intelligence, the document said.

By 2025, there will be about 50 national pilot cities focused on the integration of industry and education, according to the document.